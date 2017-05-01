Heads told of grant uses
THE Education Ministry has spent $124.3 million over the past two years in grants for primary and secondary schools in Fiji. Officiating at the Macuata School Management workshop in Labasa yesterday, the ministry's director secondary education Timoci Bure told school managers that with all this funding they needed to ensure transparency and accountability of the grants.
