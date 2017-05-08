Growers plead for cane price increase

Growers plead for cane price increase

26 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

CANEfarmers are pleading with Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation to consider their helpless state and increase cane tonnage price to $100. Most canefarmers revealed at the National Farmers Union meeting in Labasa last week that they could not survive with the current $70 per tonne price.

Chicago, IL

