Government talk strategies to phase out plastics

Update: 4:43PM IN eliminating marine pollution, the Ministry of Environment will work closely with the Fisheries Ministry to enforce in a very specific format where the target will be for the contributing stakeholders. Permanent secretary for the Minisry of Environment Joshua Wycliffe highlighted this in a joint press conference with the Ministry of Fisheries in Suva today.

