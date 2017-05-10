Girmitiya women celebrated

Entertainers, from left, Driti Lal, Shahinell Lal, Shajineel Lal and Desna Lal all dressed up during the Girmit Remembrance Day celebrations at the Fiji Museum in Suva GIRMITIYA women whose arrival in Fiji made a huge impact on the country were celebrated across the country on a day when mothers across the world were also honoured. While remembering the women at a celebration in Ba yesterday, Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment and Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said Girmitiya women laid the foundation for Fijians of Indian descent when they arrived more than 100 years ago.

