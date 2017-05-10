Gift to mum

THE growing number of mothers in old-age care facilities and on the streets in Fiji is heartbreaking, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa. In her official Mother's Day address, she said their stories bore the heartache of a bond lost when the child became materially independent or merely indifferent to the challenges of looking after their own mothers.

