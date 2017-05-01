Free heart surgeries to continue

Free heart surgeries to continue

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 8:15PM OPEN Heart International based in Australia will continue to provide free heart surgery in Fiji and Pacific Island countries because it is part of their duty to its neighbours. "We had begun screening for this year's surgery on Monday this week at Lautoka Hospital, and on Tuesday and Wednesday we are in Labasa Hospital before spending another two days in Suva," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,093 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC