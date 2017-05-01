Free heart surgeries to continue
Update: 8:15PM OPEN Heart International based in Australia will continue to provide free heart surgery in Fiji and Pacific Island countries because it is part of their duty to its neighbours. "We had begun screening for this year's surgery on Monday this week at Lautoka Hospital, and on Tuesday and Wednesday we are in Labasa Hospital before spending another two days in Suva," she said.
