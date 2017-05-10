FRA lifts weight limit on bridge

1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive John Hutchinson has pleaded with motorists to familiarise themselves with weight restrictions to avoid disappointment. "On Sunday 7th May, concrete was poured on one lane of the Labasa Bridge and curing time meant that a weight restriction had to be placed on the bridge and is expected to be lifted today," he said "However, the same restriction will apply to the second lane after the pouring of concrete this Sunday the 14th of May. As a consequence the bridge will undergo weight restrictions from the 14th-17th of May. "I ask that members of the public, especially truck operators, familiarise themselves with the weight restriction timetable to avoid disappointments."

