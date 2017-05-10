FRA comes under fire from chiefs

FRA comes under fire from chiefs

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Fiji Times

Roko Tui Bua Aisake Sivo, left, Bua Council chairman Alipate Radrodro and DPO North Alipate Bolalevu at the council meeting in Nabouwalu. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI Speaking during the provincial council meeting on Wednesday last week, Tui Vuya Ratu Amenatave Rabona said when road issues arose within the province, people did not know who to address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC