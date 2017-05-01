Forest monitoring talks begin

Update: 7:07PM CONSULTATIONS on the forest carbon measuring, reporting and verification capability was initiated to establish Fiji's National Forest Monitoring System in Suva yesterday. "This will benefit Fiji as a whole and not for REDD+ purposes only but the consultancy will also develop reference level of emissions from the forestry sector," he said.- "The measurement of carbon changes will deliver proof of Fiji's success in managing its land and resources in a more sustainable way."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.