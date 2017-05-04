FNU students graduate

FNU students graduate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

A TOTAL of 381 students graduated from the Fiji National University's College of Humanities and Education at Novotel Suva Lami Bay yesterday. He said the graduates were not only equipped in theory knowledge, but also had the necessary industrial training experience to tackle any job that was delegated to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,840 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC