Fijians dominate trendsetter and couture show
Models during their fitting sesion at the Fiji Arts club play house after the Fiji Fashion Week press confrence yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA MORE than 75 per cent of the designers at the Trendsetter and Couture Show at this year's Fiji Fashion Week are Fijian. Ms Whippy-Knight said next week's event would not only mark FJFW's 10th year anniversary but it would also feature designers from across the region and new collections from local designers to look out for.
