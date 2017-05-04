Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu unde...

Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu under volunteer scheme

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate after presenting air tickets to 16 primary school teachers leaving for Tuvalu. Picture: ATU RASEA SIXTEEN primary school teachers, under the Fiji Volunteer Teachers Scheme will depart the country next week to take up teaching positions in Tuvalu.

Chicago, IL

