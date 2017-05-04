Fijian teachers leave for Tuvalu under volunteer scheme
Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate after presenting air tickets to 16 primary school teachers leaving for Tuvalu. Picture: ATU RASEA SIXTEEN primary school teachers, under the Fiji Volunteer Teachers Scheme will depart the country next week to take up teaching positions in Tuvalu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC