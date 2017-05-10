Fijian President receives Danish ambassador
Update: 3:25PM THE Ambassador of Denmark to Fiji, Tom Norring, yesterday presented his credentials to President Jioji Konrote at the State house in Suva. Ambassador Norring held various senior positions in Denmark's foreign office and has worked in various Danish foreign missions around the world, including USA, Hungary, New Zealand and Australia.
