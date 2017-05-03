Fiji seeks 'safe haven' for soldiers

Fiji seeks 'safe haven' for soldiers

Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola with police constables at the Labasa Police Station Command Centre. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI FIJI will need a Defence Co-operation Agreement with Qatar before it can become a secure "safe haven" for soldiers as they transit into and out of Syria for peacekeeping missions.

