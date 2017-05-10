Fiji registers moderate earthquake

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 2:18PM A MODERATE earthquake measuring 5.4 ML on the Richter Scale occurred in the Fiji region this morning. The earthquake was located 374km South-southeast from Doi Village in Ono-i-Lau, 367km Southwest from Nukua'lofa in Tonga, and 763km Southeast from Suva.

Chicago, IL

