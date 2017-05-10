Fiji Ports confirms minor oil seepage...

Fiji Ports confirms minor oil seepage from sunken ship

12 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

A PRELIMINARY assessment carried out by the Fiji Ports Corporation Ltd has confirmed minor oil seepage from the hydraulics and diesel fuel of the sunken cargo ship MV Southern Phoenix at the Suva harbour. FPCL said divers from the Dive Centre continued to undertake their assessments to further ascertain any possibility of a major oil spill.

Chicago, IL

