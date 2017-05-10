Fiji Ports confirms minor oil seepage from sunken ship
A PRELIMINARY assessment carried out by the Fiji Ports Corporation Ltd has confirmed minor oil seepage from the hydraulics and diesel fuel of the sunken cargo ship MV Southern Phoenix at the Suva harbour. FPCL said divers from the Dive Centre continued to undertake their assessments to further ascertain any possibility of a major oil spill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC