Fiji grabs 40% of Pacific tourist market

Update: 4:46PM FIJI is the top tourist destination in the Pacific, having grabbed forty per cent of visitor arrivals in 2016, the South Pacific Tourism Organisation said. In a statement congratulating industry stakeholders for the figures, the SPTO said Fiji recorded a total of 792,320 visitors in 2016 out of the 2 million visitors to the Pacific throughout the year.

