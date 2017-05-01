Fiji grabs 40% of Pacific tourist market

Fiji grabs 40% of Pacific tourist market

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:46PM FIJI is the top tourist destination in the Pacific, having grabbed forty per cent of visitor arrivals in 2016, the South Pacific Tourism Organisation said. In a statement congratulating industry stakeholders for the figures, the SPTO said Fiji recorded a total of 792,320 visitors in 2016 out of the 2 million visitors to the Pacific throughout the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,901 • Total comments across all topics: 280,738,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC