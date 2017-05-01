Fiji Government Sees No Need For Land...

Fiji Government Sees No Need For Land Sales Act Committee

Opposition calls for public consultations; Finance Minister nixes idea By Vuniwaqa Bola-Bari SUVA, Fiji - The Fijian Government says there is no need to set up a special committee to handle public consultations regarding the Land Sales Act of 2014.

Chicago, IL

