Fiji attracts film-makers

Fiji attracts film-makers

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

FIJI'S incentives for movie makers from India have been a driving force for Indian travellers to make the long haul trip to the South Pacific. Wingspan Group director Tasneem Udaipurwala said the growing Indian market in Fiji had attracted a lot of attention in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,798,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC