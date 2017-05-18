FEO can assist FBOA elections

4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 3:04PM THE Fiji Bus Operators Association has been advised to formally write to the Fijian Elections Office if it wants assistance for the association's election. Attorney General and Minister for Justice Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made this comment as he cited communications he had had with some bus operators regarding elections of office bearers of the association.

Chicago, IL

