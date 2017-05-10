Fashion heavyweights head to Fiji

Update: 3:59PM FASHION industry heavyweights are heading to Fiji for Fiji Fashion Week's 10th anniversary to be held in Suva from May 22 -27 this year. FJFW today announced the full list of visiting guests who will attend the event and the event organisers have been working round the clock inviting an extraordinary list of guests for the annual fashion show.

Chicago, IL

