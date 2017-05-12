Farmers express concerns

CANEfarmers in the North may have to survive on merely 63 cents or nothing, with the forecasted cane per tonne price of $65.63 recently announced by Fiji Sugar Corporation. National Farmers Union president Surendra Lal said research they conducted revealed that the initial cost of harvesting, transporting and cultivation was estimated at $65 per tonne with costs increasing for farmers in Seaqaqa and Wainikoro, outside Labasa Town.

