Envoy: Media freedom crucial to democ...

Envoy: Media freedom crucial to democracy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Members of the media and guests at the World Press Freedom Day at the University of the South Pacific in Suva yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU UNITED States of America ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin hailed media freedom as an important pillar of democracy during a panel discussion, as Fiji celebrated World Press Freedom Day yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC