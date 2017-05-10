Engine a boost for Jone

Josefa Vodorokonai the PA Tailevu with Jone Waqaituinayau during the handing over of the 23 feet fiberglass boat with the outboard yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA SIXTY-YEAR-OLD Jone Waqaituinayau was a proud man on Thursday after being gifted a 60 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine by the Government of Fiji. Mr Waqaituinayau, who has been fishing for the past 30 years, said he was grateful for the support shown by the Government in helping small businessman like him in the country.

