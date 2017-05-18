Duo set for big golf event

NEW ZEALANDER Kieran Muir and Natadola Bay professional Sam Lee will feature in the prestigious 2017 Fiji International which will be played at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course from August 17-20. This is after Muir and Lee secured direct entry for the event after impressing in the Higgins Fiji Open Golf Championship which ended at the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club Course in Nadi yesterday.

