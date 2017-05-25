Deuba rape, murder case: Colanaudolu sentenced to life
Update: 1:32PM CONVICTED child rapist and murderer Josua Colanaudolu has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court in Suva. While sentencing Colanaudolu today, Justice Salesi Temo noted that Colanaudolu had represented Fiji internationally in Judo and that he had used his sporting power to prey on young girls in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC