Deuba rape, murder case: Colanaudolu sentenced to life

Update: 1:32PM CONVICTED child rapist and murderer Josua Colanaudolu has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court in Suva. While sentencing Colanaudolu today, Justice Salesi Temo noted that Colanaudolu had represented Fiji internationally in Judo and that he had used his sporting power to prey on young girls in the community.

