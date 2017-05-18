Defending FACT champ on song, defeats Men in Black
DEFENDING champion Nadi is on song after the side defeated Ba 3-1 in their first match of the Vodafone Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday. The Jack's of Fiji-sponsored Nadi side scored first through Waisake Tabucava in the 35th minute of the match when the combination of Elvin Prasad, Napolioni Qasevakatini and Ratu Josefata Dugucagi gave him the opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC