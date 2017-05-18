Defending FACT champ on song, defeats Men in Black

DEFENDING champion Nadi is on song after the side defeated Ba 3-1 in their first match of the Vodafone Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday. The Jack's of Fiji-sponsored Nadi side scored first through Waisake Tabucava in the 35th minute of the match when the combination of Elvin Prasad, Napolioni Qasevakatini and Ratu Josefata Dugucagi gave him the opportunity.

