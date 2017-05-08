THE Fiji Roads Authority and Higgins Fiji Ltd have been told to survey two damaged bridges in the district of Nasau, Ra, where more than 3000 people reside. The order came from the Commissioner Western's office after concerns were raised by Nasau district spokesperson Meli Tokalau at an informal discussion with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Rakiraki yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.