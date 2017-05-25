CWMH hosts surgeons

Minister of State of External Affairs, Government of India, General Vijay Kumar Singh is flanked by stakeholders at the launch of the first-ever surgery in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED THE Colonial War Memorial Hospital played host to a team of Indian doctors to perform the first spine fixation and tissue valve replacement surgeries in the country.

Chicago, IL

