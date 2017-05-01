Cruise passengers happy with tradition

Handicraft sales executive Matereti Koro shows a warriors club to Australian tourists Jacqueline and Eileen Dixon in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND TOURISTS from a cruise ship that berthed at the Lautoka Port on Saturday said they were happy to see iTaukei tradition and culture still a key part of Fijian life.

Chicago, IL

