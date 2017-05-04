COP 23: Partners urged to back Fiji presidency

Update: 12:38PM THE call for Fiji's development partners to support the island nation's presidency of COP 23 was sound again at the meeting between Fiji and Japan in Tokyo. Attorney General and Minister responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made this call as talks he held with his Japanese Parliamentary vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoshi Odagawa focused on Fiji's COP 23 presidency.

