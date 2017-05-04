COP 23: Partners urged to back Fiji presidency
Update: 12:38PM THE call for Fiji's development partners to support the island nation's presidency of COP 23 was sound again at the meeting between Fiji and Japan in Tokyo. Attorney General and Minister responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made this call as talks he held with his Japanese Parliamentary vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoshi Odagawa focused on Fiji's COP 23 presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC