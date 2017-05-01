COP 23 assistance subject of talks in Australia
The assistance for Fiji's Conference of Parties presidency has been the subject of talks in Sydney between Voreqe Bainimarama, Fiji's prime minister, and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull. Bainimarama is in Australia for a four-day visit and met Turnbull at his home in Sydney's eastern suburbs to discuss this matter.
