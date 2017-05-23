Concern over elderly

Concern over elderly

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa assists Artika Kumar outside Parliament during break between sessions on Tuesday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU THERE is an increase in the number of elderly people being pushed onto the streets around the country to beg for a living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC