Climate funds

Climate funds

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

ACTING Prime Minister and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji does not have an accredited institution to receive assistance from the Green Climate Fund . And Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the government had nominated the Fiji Development Bank as a nationally accredited entity through which the Green Climate funds could be channelled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC