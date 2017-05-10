Clark backs mill

CLAIMS by sugarcane growers that the Rarawai sugar mill in Ba would not be able to process the projected 775,000 tonnes of cane from Ba and the Rakiraki area are unfounded, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark. During consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill in Ba and Tavua, canegrowers said given the performance of Rarawai last year, they were not confident the mill would be able to handle the increased volume of cane.

