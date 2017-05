Miss Youth West Carnival contestants, from left, Vilisi Tabua, Ilisapeci Dilevulevu, Frances Hamish, Josephine Marydye, Tauyavu Levukaiciwa, Adi Dioni, Mary Snow, Siowana Vika and Vilimaina Ana in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND A WEST Youth Carnival designed to empower youths from rural communities to become better leaders will be held in Lautoka next month.

