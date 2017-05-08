Call to promote recycling

Call to promote recycling

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

RENOWNED pearl maker Justin Hunter believes Fiji's leading role in the United Nations Conference of Parties 23rd meeting provides a perfect opportunity to promote recycling initiatives with international stakeholders. In making this known at the national budget consultation in Savusavu, Mr Hunter said COP23 had a great potential to attract international donors who would want to share that same presidency stage with Fiji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC