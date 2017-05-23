Businessman targets to bring back Fij...

Businessman targets to bring back Fiji's golden boxing era

Tuesday Read more: Fiji Times

Canadian Fiji Southern Boxing Promoters Simon Naushad and Mohammed Shameen with the Naliva brothers Filimoni and Savenaca in Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND A JOINT venture between a Canadian businessman Mohammed Shameen and a new local boxing promoter Simon Naushad has attracted probably all of the country's top boxers to feature in an exciting battle lined up in Nadi next month.

Chicago, IL

