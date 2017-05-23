Businessman targets to bring back Fiji's golden boxing era

Canadian Fiji Southern Boxing Promoters Simon Naushad and Mohammed Shameen with the Naliva brothers Filimoni and Savenaca in Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND A JOINT venture between a Canadian businessman Mohammed Shameen and a new local boxing promoter Simon Naushad has attracted probably all of the country's top boxers to feature in an exciting battle lined up in Nadi next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.