Burchell says a franchise in Fiji should come through FRU

Any plans or talks of establishing a franchise in Fiji should be a work through the Fiji Rugby Union . Sports Ministry permanent secretary Alison Burchell made this statement in response to the notion $F35 million Super Rugby plan that was earlier proposed by former Rio gold medal winning Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan.

Chicago, IL

