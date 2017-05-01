Bridge repairs due to steel corrosion...

Bridge repairs due to steel corrosion and 'fatigue'

Parallel repairs underway on the Labasa Bridge are due to a fatigued deck and steel corrosion in its columns, said Fulton Hogan Hiways Special Projects Manager, Eddie de Vries. FHH is contracted by Fiji Roads Authority to implement its maintenance programme to provide road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

Chicago, IL

