Bridge repairs due to steel corrosion and 'fatigue'
Parallel repairs underway on the Labasa Bridge are due to a fatigued deck and steel corrosion in its columns, said Fulton Hogan Hiways Special Projects Manager, Eddie de Vries. FHH is contracted by Fiji Roads Authority to implement its maintenance programme to provide road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC