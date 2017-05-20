Braille eye slates to assist visually...

Braille eye slates to assist visually impaired students

Savenaca Waqabaca, 17, third from left, and Naomi Lewakita, 12, second from right, try out the Braille eye slate devices as other students look on after the handover at the Fiji School for the Blind at Vatuwaqa in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALA VISUALLY impaired students at the Fiji School for the Blind will be able to learn Braille easier thanks to two new Braille eye slates gifted to the school by the University of the South Pacific yesterday in Suva.

