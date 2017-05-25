Boxing: Singh to meet Ali in Nadi

Boxing: Singh to meet Ali in Nadi

Update: 6:09PM SUVA-based boxer Sebastian Singh is preparing for his fight against Junior Farzan Ali in the bout scheduled for next month.

Chicago, IL

