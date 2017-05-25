Bowling carnival receives timely boost

Bowling carnival receives timely boost

Wednesday Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji Airways Sunny West Bowling Carnival which starts at the Nadi Sports and Social Club greens received a timely boost with Fiji Gas coming on board as a partner for the week-long event. Aitcheson said the Fiji Gas slogan was "strong last long" which found similarity with the consistency of the carnival's 10 years.

