Blood drive organised for Lautoka today

Update: 11:40AM THE Fiji Commerce Commission is calling on Lautoka residents to show up for a blood drive organised from 1pm to 7pm today at the car park adjacent to its Tukani Street office in Lautoka. Organiser Harish Chand said it was the fourth blood drive organised by the Commerce Commission and it was part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts.

