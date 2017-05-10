Biman: A-G's call is 'unfortunate'

Biman: A-G's call is 'unfortunate'

IT is unfortunate for politicians to discourage the public from believing a particular newspaper, says NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad. He made the comment following comments by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during a national budget consultation at the University of the South Pacific on Friday where he told those in attendance not to believe what they read in The Fiji Times.

