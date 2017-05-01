Basoga water supply disruption

Basoga water supply disruption

Update: 2:16PM THE Water Authority of Fiji wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Basoga, Labasa that water supply would be currently disrupted until 6pm today. A statement from the authority revealed that affected areas would include; Basoga, Soasoa, Vunivau, Cawaira, Vunika, Paras point.

Chicago, IL

