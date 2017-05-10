Banker clarifies engaging security services on day of heist
THE Bank of Baroda has clarified it engaged the services of security guards when the $120,000 heist took place last month while transferring cash from the Lautoka branch to an ATM. Chief manager Pabitra Sethi said comments made by Fiji Bank and Finance Sector Employees Union national secretary Shailesh Naidu earlier on the issue was baseless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
