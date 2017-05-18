Baby of the pageant oozes confidence

Update: 2:43PM BABY of the Miss World Pageant Asinate Colati Koroi is a student at the Dudley High School in Toorak. Despite her young age, the 16-year-old lass who is originally from Levuka-i-Gau in the Lomaiviti Province is also quite confident in her outing at the pageant that takes place in Suva on June 8. This is because Ms Koroi has not only taken part in a pageant before but also did quite well when she became 1st Runner Up at the 2014 Miss Teen Hibiscus Pageant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.