Ba teenager receives Duke of Edinburgh award
Fiji President Major-General Jioji Konrote awards Divikesh Kumar with the gold medal at the State House in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 5:33PM NINETEEN-year-old Divikesh Kumar of Ba was today awarded with the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award by the President, Jioji Konrote, at the State House in Suva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC