Ba teenager receives Duke of Edinburgh award

Fiji President Major-General Jioji Konrote awards Divikesh Kumar with the gold medal at the State House in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 5:33PM NINETEEN-year-old Divikesh Kumar of Ba was today awarded with the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award by the President, Jioji Konrote, at the State House in Suva.

