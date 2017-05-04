Award to honour outstanding guitarists

FPRA Guitar Award judges, from left, Apakuki Nalawa, Inoke "Knox" Kalounisiga and jazz great Tom Mawi at the FPRA office in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU FIJI's guitar greats of yesteryear will stand beside some of those making a name for themselves currently to vie for the first ever Tom Mawi Guitar Award at the Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards this month.

