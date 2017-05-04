Award to honour outstanding guitarists

Award to honour outstanding guitarists

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

FPRA Guitar Award judges, from left, Apakuki Nalawa, Inoke "Knox" Kalounisiga and jazz great Tom Mawi at the FPRA office in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU FIJI's guitar greats of yesteryear will stand beside some of those making a name for themselves currently to vie for the first ever Tom Mawi Guitar Award at the Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,840 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC